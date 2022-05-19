O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2,913.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,316 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after buying an additional 654,751 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after buying an additional 386,159 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,311,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $413,093,000 after buying an additional 6,586,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,196,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,572,000 after buying an additional 365,227 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,362. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

