O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2,929.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138,667 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $151.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,845. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $149.56 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.