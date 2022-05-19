O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $59.23 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,581 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,264,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

