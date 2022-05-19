O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $50.06 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,014 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Quest Diagnostics worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $140.07. 1,504,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,345 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

