O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $29.34 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.