O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $104.60 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for about 1.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Celanese worth $104,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.81.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. 934,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,552. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

