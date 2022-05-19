O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $40,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in AT&T by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.21. 41,561,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,521,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

