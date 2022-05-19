O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 64,514 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 64,514 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,384,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,897,820. The firm has a market cap of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.01 and its 200 day moving average is $255.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

