O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. CF Industries makes up 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,935,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

