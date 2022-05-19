O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Chemours makes up 2.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,397,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Chemours by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chemours by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Chemours by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,849. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

CC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $807,201.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,543,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

