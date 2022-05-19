Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,807,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,202 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $211,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.48. 218,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,268. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.