Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.59 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE NUS traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.92. 11,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $959,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,305 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.