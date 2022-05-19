Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Chairman Steven Lund Sells 21,200 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steven Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

