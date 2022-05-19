NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.47

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 5152195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 69,830,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.