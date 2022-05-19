Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 22 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $552.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

