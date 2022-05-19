North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.78

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$35.78 and traded as high as C$36.28. North West shares last traded at C$36.17, with a volume of 139,056 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWC. TD Securities lifted their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

