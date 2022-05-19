Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Shares of JWN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.
In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
