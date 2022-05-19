Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Nordstrom has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of JWN opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

