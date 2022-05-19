Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 89403 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

