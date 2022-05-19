NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 1,995.52%.

Shares of NYSE:NHWK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,443. NightHawk Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $58.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NHWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

