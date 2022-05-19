NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Price Target Raised to €4.40

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NHHEF stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. NH Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.
NH Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NH Hotel Group (NHHEF)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for NH Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NH Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.