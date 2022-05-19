NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. 656,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,490. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,910.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

