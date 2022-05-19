NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.54, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.