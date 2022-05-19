Newton (NEW) Price Down 28.1% This Week

Newton (NEW) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $160,063.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,480.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00624397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00495062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,370.99 or 1.89298315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033073 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.