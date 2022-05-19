Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Barry Sloane Acquires 4,200 Shares of Stock

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newtek Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $137,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWT. StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

