New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 48,500 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$191,347.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,769,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,487,764.21.
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
