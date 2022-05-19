New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Acquires 48,500 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$191,347.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,769,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,487,764.21.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

