New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 593003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.
New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)
