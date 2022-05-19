New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 593003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.11 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

