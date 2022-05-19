NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NTCT opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

