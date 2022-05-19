Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.55

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.55 and last traded at $116.88, with a volume of 350358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

