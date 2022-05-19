Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Necessity Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust. It focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S. The Necessity Retail REIT, formerly known as American Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTL opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.40. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.54%.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

