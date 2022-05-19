National Bankshares Trims Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Target Price to C$169.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LAS.A opened at C$126.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$140.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$873.63 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$126.01 and a 12-month high of C$192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries (Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.