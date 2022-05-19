MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.97. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,470 shares trading hands.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.84 million, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

