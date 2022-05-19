Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $29.92. 3,452,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,591. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

