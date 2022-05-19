More Coin Trading Down 2.5% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $33,904.52 and $113.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

