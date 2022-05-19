More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Cap of $35,256.60

More Coin (MORE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,256.60 and approximately $99.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,898.85 or 0.99962513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.