Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.77

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.77 and traded as low as $75.91. Moog shares last traded at $75.91, with a volume of 789 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

