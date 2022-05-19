MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $254.82 and last traded at $254.82. 44,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,529,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

