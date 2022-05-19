ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $584.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $584.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $588.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.12 million. ModivCare reported sales of $475.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of MODV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.98. 70,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,574. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ModivCare by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

