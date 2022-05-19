Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,224 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $76,118.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MODN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.94. 242,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,489. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. The company has a market cap of $807.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 76.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

