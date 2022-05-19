Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:MIG4)

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MIG4 opened at GBX 97.06 ($1.20) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.97. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 86.50 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 101 ($1.25). The stock has a market cap of £88.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85.

In other news, insider Chris Burke bought 98,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £99,701.14 ($122,905.74).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

