MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to post $36.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.58 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $143.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.06. 6,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,215,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,914 and sold 312,795 shares valued at $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

