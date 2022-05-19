Mitch C. Hill Sells 7,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inari Medical by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 143.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

