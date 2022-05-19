Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16,239.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 163,013 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,391,000.

BATS:NULG traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 40,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

