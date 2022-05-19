Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Chubb stock traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

