Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,939,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,658,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,225. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

