Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.40 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after buying an additional 3,725,074 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,809 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after buying an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. 118,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.