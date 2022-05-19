Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 141.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,004,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 143,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.53. 64,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $193.11 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

