Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.18. The stock had a trading volume of 267,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,707. The company has a market capitalization of $374.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

