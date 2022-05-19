Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

