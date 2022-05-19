Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 428 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.34. 60,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,345. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

