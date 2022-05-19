Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,153.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $289,834.20 and $14,153.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 85.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,722.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00655623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00473379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,549.74 or 1.86817875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 134,972 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

